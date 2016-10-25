Mental health trust’s research boost

The mental health trust covering St Helens has been praised for its huge increase in research.

A new league table published by the NHS shows the 5 Boroughs Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has one of the biggest rises in the number of studies being undertaken in the North West.

The 2015/16 NHS Research Activity League Table shows every health trust in England is now delivering clinical research, helping thousands of patients receive better treatment and care.

The National institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Network (CRN), which published the league table, said the increase number of studies being done was extremely good news.

NIHR CRN chief executive officer Dr Jonathan Sheffield said: “This year’s NIHR league table shows every NHS trust in England is now research active. “Evidence clearly shows research active trusts have better patient outcomes. With 605,000 people across England participating in research in the NHS in last year the outlook is very encouraging. “The league table results are a great achievement for all involved, and highlight the growing commitment to research from the NHS and patients.”

The league table provided plenty of good news for the North West, with health trust in Blackpool, Lancashire and the Wirral all being praised for their increasing commitments to research.

The Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust recruited to the most studies in the 12-month period with a total of 159.

Jacqueline Pirmohamed, chief operating officer of the CRN North West Coast, said: “I would like to say thank you to all of our NHS partner organisations who support clinical research across the region, and more importantly thank you to the thousands of participants in the region who take part in clinical research studies every year.

“Clinical research is undertaken to make patients and the NHS better, so we need everyone’s continued support, commitment, and participation in the years to come to keep the momentum going and to improve health care in the North West as a result.”

To see the full report visit www.nihr.ac.uk/leaguetable