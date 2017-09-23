Megan’s sky dive challenge for her cousin

A St Helens woman has raised more than £1,100 for a brain injury charity by undertaking a daring skydive challenge.

Megan Atkins, from Moss Bank, St Helens, raised the impressive sum for Rainbow House.

Megan, 23, has a cousin Jessica Atkins, who attends conductive education at Rainbow House and was persuaded by her uncle, Chris Atkins, Jessica’s father, to take on the challenge.

She said: “It was an amazing experience and doing it for such a good cause makes it even better.”

Jessica sustained a significant brain injury at birth and as a result was left with severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

After an MRI scan at 10 days old showed significant damage to all three cores of the brain, the family were told that Jessica would never see, hear, walk or talk and would likely be in a “vegetative state” but they were determined to do everything they could to help Jessica develop in her own way.

Chris said: “When she was two she started attending Rainbow House for conductive education. Conductive Education is a holistic therapy that teaches the brain to re-route so children and adults can learn to do everyday tasks in their own way.

Rainbow house is a truly amazing charity. Jessica has learnt to control her head, weight bear through her legs and is working towards independent sitting all of which we were told was unattainable but Rainbow House believed in her. She has to work really hard but the results make it worthwhile.

And Rainbow House isn’t just for Jessica, they support our whole family and are always there for advice and support when things get a little overwhelming.”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “It is fantastic that Megan is raising funds for us. Rainbow House provides a unique service for the rehabilitation of children and young people with neurological conditions through conductive education and physiotherapy.

“As we have no statutory funding and have to raise all of our own funds, every penny counts.”

Anyone who would like to support Megan can still donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-atkins6