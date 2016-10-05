Mayoral charity’s student donation

Thanks to the kind-hearted acts of students across the borough, councillors Dave and Jeanette Banks’ mayoral charity, Jenson’s Twinkle Stars, has received a much welcomed financial boost after £445 was raised through various organised events.

Mayor and Mayoress Banks recently attended Haydock Library where they were presented with a cash donation of £40 from young library volunteers, Megan Downey, Shannon Fitzgerald and Ellie Molyneux.

The girls, who are part of a Reading Hack volunteer programme for young people aged 13-24, organised and delivered a family fun afternoon event at the library over the summer.

The Mayor and Mayoress then welcomed St Augustine of Canterbury RC High School year 11 pupils Niamh Jones and Victor Vijikanth into the Mayor’s Parlour for tea and biscuits as a thank you for their efforts, after arranging a dress down day on the last day of term which collected £405.

Coun Banks said: “The generosity shown by these young people is incredibly moving and means so much to me and Jeanette because the charity is very close to our hearts.

“During our time as mayor and mayoress of St Helens, we are determined to collect as much money as possible and raise the profile of this wonderful charity.”

Jenson’s Twinkle Stars is a St Helens based non-profit organisation set up in 2011 in memory of baby Jenson Rigby with the aim of raising awareness of stillbirth and to raise funds to support bereaved families.