Mayor gets healthy eating treat on town centre tour

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens recently enjoyed a tasty tour of the town centre’s new go-to place for healthy eating.

Councillors Dave and Jeanette Banks joined town centre manager Gary Maddock on a visit to Vigour Kitchen and Juice Bar on Bridge Street which opened its doors earlier this month.

It’s clear after meeting the owners that as local lads, they are passionate about the town, and that they are keen to make healthy eating appetising to everyone Mayor Dave Banks

Run by childhood friends Scott Anderson, Anthony Georgiou and Chris Heyes, Vigour offers a guilt free alternative to fast food through a range meals and smoothies that support a healthy mind, body and positive lifestyle.

Giving Vigour the thumbs up after tucking into some of the healthy treats on offer, Councillor Dave Banks said: “It’s always nice to see a new independent business open in St Helens, especially ones that look to enhance and improve the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“It’s clear after meeting the owners that as local lads, they are passionate about the town, and that they are keen to make healthy eating appetising to everyone.

“I wish Scott, Anthony and Chris the very best with their business which the council wholeheartedly supports.”

Following the civic visit, Scott Anderson said: "It was a pleasure to host the Mayor and Mayoress at Vigour and their kind comments really make the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes over the past year worthwhile.

"The public's reaction so far has been fantastic which has made us even hungrier to reach out to even more people, and we're looking forward to working with the council's Public Health team to make that happen."