Mayor celebrates bookworms

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillors Dave and Jeanette Banks, dropped by Newton Library to present certificates and medals to young bookworms who took part in a national reading challenge.

Organised by the Reading Agency, this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, titled the ‘Big Friendly Read’ to mark 100 years of Roald Dahl, saw 2,278 children take part across St Helens. 1,546 went on to complete the challenge by reading six books from their local library over the summer.

Libraries Service Development Manager, Kathryn Boothroyd, was among those to congratulate the children for taking part in the event – delivered with help from young volunteers- which saw 234 young people join libraries around St Helens as a result.

Kathryn said: “It’s great to see so many young people express an interest in reading by joining their local library and taking part in such a proactive task like the Summer Reading Challenge.

“Reading is such a wonderful gift which should be encouraged from an early age, for it can only have only positive effects on a young person’s development.”