Mayor backs discussion of British values

Pupils and staff at Carr Mill Primary School were left delighted after the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens attended a ‘British values' awards assembly at school.

Councillors Dave and Jeanette Banks were on hand to present prestigious yellow ties to the pupils that have been elected onto the different school committees by their peers so that they can identify who their representatives are.

Every committee ensures the children of the school have a voice on the decisions that affect their school lives and the development of the school.

Committees include the School Council, Sports Ambassadors, Eco Warriors and Junior Road Safety Officers.

In return, the Mayor and Mayoress received a bouquet of yellow flowers and a framed gift which contained a yellow tie – a symbol of democracy – and the school’s normal blue tie, which is now pride of place in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Headteacher Andrew Maley said: “We were delighted that the Mayor and Mayoress were able to attend out British values assembly.

“Democracy and pupil voice is an essential part of Carr Mill Primary School and the Mayor and Mayoress helped ensure the children are inspired to make a difference.”