Massive fire at waste facility

A massive fire has torn through a warehouse and caused a huge amount of damage at a waste facility in Prescot.

Crews were called to the Carr Lane transfer site shortly before 6am on Sunday December 4 and six fire engines and a platform ladder went to the scene.

The fire measures around 100 metres by 100 metres and involves half of the warehouse, part of which has started to collapse.

Firefighters have divided the building, which is the nearest to Carr Lane of any in the facility, into sectors and are using jets and breathing apparatus to bring the flames under control.

There are no reports of any injuries or indications that anyone was inside the facility when the blaze broke out.

Residents living nearby are being advised to keep windows and doors shut.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) also told anyone with pre-existing health conditions should keep their medicine close.

Any residents suffering ill-effects or who have concerns about the smoke’s impact on their health should contact the NHS 111 service, which is free from landlines and mobiles, or theirr GP surgery for advice, following any instructions for out-of-hours services.