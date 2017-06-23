Man wanted in connection with St Helens sex attack is named

Detectives are appealing for help to catch a 46-year-old man wanted in connection with sex assault in St Helens.

Qingzhu Liu, who has links to the St Helens, Warrington and Manchester areas, is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Extensive efforts have been made by the police to find him but he remains outstanding and officers are requesting the public’s help to find him.

Detectives would ask Liu himself, or knows of his whereabouts, or recognises him from the attached photograph and knows where he is to call 0151 777 6801 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively you can provide information to Crimestoppers online at crimestoppers-uk.org/information/.