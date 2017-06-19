Man suffers head injury in town centre fight

A man was arrested and another taken to hospital after a fight broke out in the town centre yesterday morning.

Police were called to Westfield Street around 1.30am to reports of two men fighting.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, and was later released pending further investigation.

The other man involved in the scrap, another 31-year-old, was taken to hospital with a head injury. He has since been discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.