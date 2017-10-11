Man stabbed to death in Prescot

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Prescot town centre last night.

And police have this morning arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to Beaconsfield in Prescot at around 9.30pm to reports a 54-year-old man had suffered a serious stab wound.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at 10.12pm.

Police have set up a cordon around the scene while forensic officers carry out enquiries.

House to house enquiries and high-visability patrols are currently taking place.

The 31 year-old man is currently in police custody and will be spoken to by detectives today.

Det Chief Insp John Griffith said: “Our investigation is at an extremely early stage and we are trying to establish exactly what happened.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the area of Beaconsfield last night.

“If you have home CCTV or dashcam footage and were in the vicinity of Beaconsfield, please check the footage as you may hold evidence which could assist with the investigation.

“As always, our communities are vital to tackling knife crime, which can clearly have devastating consequences.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, and I assure you that we will listen, and take positive action.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6041, the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be provided via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online