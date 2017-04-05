Man’s body found in Hotties canal

A man’s body has been found in the Hotties canal in St Helens this morning.

Police say the man’s death is being treated as “unexplained”.

Emergency services were called to the scene - at the junction of St Helens Linkway and Burtonhead Road - at 8.30am.

A police spokesman said: “Merseyside Police is investigating following reports of concern for safety in St Helens this morning, Wednesday, April 5.

“Officers were called at 8.30am to a canal at the junction of St Helens Linkway/Burtonhead Road where they found the body of the male.

“The male was pronounced dead at the scene. Work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the male and establish the cause of death.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.”