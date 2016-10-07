Man killed in warehouse forklift incident is named

A man killed following a incident involving a forklift truck at a warehouse in Haydock has been named.

Christopher Rogers died following the incident at Sainsbury’s Distribution Centre in Hall Wood Avenue on Thursday, September 29.

The 30-year-old, of Worsley, died from serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances surrounding Mr Rogers’ death.

A police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to the centre on Hall Wood Avenue 8.45pm by employees reporting a colleague had been involved in an incident with a fork lift truck.

“On arrival officers found paramedics treating a man for serious head injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation into the circumstances of his death has commenced by St Helens Council Environmental Protection.

“A police family liaison officer is providing them with support at this difficult time.”