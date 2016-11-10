Man jailed for 29 years for sexually assaulting eight girls and women

A controlling violent bully who sexually assaulted eight girls and women was today given a 29-year sentence.

Paul Hitchen, from Wigan, who raped two of his victims, has been put behind bars for 24 years with an extended licence for five years by a judge who described his attitude to females as “wholly appalling.”

Hitchen, 35, had been convicted of a total of 27 offences spanning eight years following a three week trial during which he claimed the allegations were malicious inventions and the product of a conspiracy against him.

Many of the offences occurred while Hitchen lived in Gantley Avenue, Billinge with his grandmother, to whom he was “domineering and aggressive”.

When she heard some of his abusive behaviour and told him to desist, she was herself threatened. More to follow ...