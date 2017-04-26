Man in court charged over Violet-Grace Youens’ death

A man will appear in court today charged with causing the death of four-year-old Violet-Grace Youens.

Aidan McAteer, 23, from Prescot, will appear at Liverpool Crown Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also accused of causing a serious injury to her grandmother, Angela French, by dangerous driving, and the theft of a vehicle.

McAteer will appear alongside Dean Brennan, who is charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.

Violet-Grace died in hospital on Saturday, March 25, a day after she was hit by a suspected stolen vehicle as she crossed Prescot Road with her grandmother, Ms French.