Police are investigating after a man was found dead today near to Matalan in St Helens town centre.

The man, who is in his 40s, was discovered on Watts Clift Way.

Officers from the North West Ambulance Service were called at 10.55am.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

However, police say at this stage there are no suspicious circumstances.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.