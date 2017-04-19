Man found dead in Hotties is named

A man found dead in the Hotties canal has been formally identified, police have confirmed.

Carlos Howard’s body was found in the town centre canal on April 4.

A cause of death has not yet been established.

A inquest into his death was opened and adjourned by St Helens coroner Christopher Sumner yesterday (Tuesday).

The hearing was told Carlos, of no fixed abode, was aged 22 when he died not 23, as police believed when his body was discovered.

Carlos was a well-known figure across St Helens.

His death is not being treated as suspicious

Officers were called at 8.30am to the Hotties at the junction of St Helens Linkway/Burtonhead Road where they found Carlos’ body.