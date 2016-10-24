Man dies in M6 collision

A man has died after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the M6.

The driver was airlifted to hospital following the incident which happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 29 and 30.

But police say he was pronounced dead at the Royal Preston Hospital despite attempts to resuscitate him.

The collision, thought to have been caused by a medical emergency, blocked the northbound carriageway for some time.

Officers also stopped southbound traffic to allow the North West Air Ambulance to land on the road.

It is understood the collision involved up to five vehicles. There are no reports of any other injuries.

Police introduced a rolling road block and halted all traffic at junction 31 around 1.30pm.

The motorway did not fully re-open for around three hours while investigations were carried out.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly a male has died as a result of this incident. Police officers and paramedics tried to resuscitate him and he was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital, but he died around 2.30pm.”