Man dies in horror road collision

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man died in a horror road smash which also left three others seriously injured.

Officers were called to a collision between a Citroen Xsara and a Ford Focus on Gorsey Lane in Clock Face at around 5.30pm on Thursday December 22.

A man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.

The tragic incident happened between Neils Road and Clock Face Road and police shut part of Neils Road near the junction with Gorsey Lane.

Ambulance crews and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service also attended the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call Merseyside Police’s roads policing team on 0151 777 5747 or ring the non-emergency number 101.