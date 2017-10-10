Man detained after police station protest

A 28-year-old man has been detained bringing to an end the rooftop protest at St Helens police station which brought chaos to the town centre.

The man is believed to have climbed on to the College Street building at around 11.30pm on Monday.

He was seen throwing items from the roof, causing damage to the building and vehicles.

Police set up cordons around the area between College Street and Central Street, while a police negotiator attended in an attempt to talk the man down.

The cordons are now in the process of being lifted.