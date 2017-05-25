Man charged with possession of offensive weapon near St Helens primary

A pensioner has been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at a St Helens primary school.

John Cook, 65, was arrested after an incident on a public field at the rear of Merton Bank Primary School in Roper Street, Parr.

A man is believed to have climbed through a fence and made his way towards pupils who were taking part in a school sports day.

The man fled after being challenged by parents and a member of staff.

The incident happened on Monday (May 22) at around 2.20pm.

Cook, of Sandy Lane, Windle, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

He did not enter a plea and was released on bail until Liverpool Magistrates Court until June 22.