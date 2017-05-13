Man charged with carrying a knife following incident in park

A 34 year-old St Helens man has been charged with carrying a bladed weapon.

Gareth Needham, of Bruce Street, has been bailed to appear at Liverpool magistrates court on Tuesday, June 13.

At about 12.45pm on Thursday, police received reports of a man carrying a knife in Taylor Park and Needham is now facing charges in relation to this investigation.

Insp Matt Drennan said: "Last week Merseyside Police carried out a campaign as part of year-round efforts to tackle the issue of knife crime which resulted in a number of weapons – including 24 knives – being seized and a total of 62 arrests for a variety of offences including possession of a bladed article.



"Officers carried out high visibility patrols in key areas and offered safety, crime reduction and reassurance messages as part of its ongoing work to address the issue of knife crime. A variety of tactics were used in hotspot locations across Merseyside including using knife wands and knife arches as well as visiting licensed premises, visiting schools and carrying out knife sweeps and test purchases.



"Officers will be paying extra attention to the parks and surrounding areas over the weekend and will act on all information reported to us around knife crime. Anyone with information can call police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

