Man charged with attacking his mum

A man has been charged with attacking his own mother and leaving her with serious head injuries.
Reece Stewart was charged today with a section wounding charge after a domestic incident in Haydock on Monday.
The 20-year-old, of no fixed abode, will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court in Bottle today.
His mum, who is believed to work as a nurse at Wrightington Hospital, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
She was found at her home in Church Road on Monday morning suffering from serious head injuries.
