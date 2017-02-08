Man charged with attacking his mum

A man has been charged with attacking his own mother and leaving her with serious head injuries.

Reece Stewart was charged today with a section wounding charge after a domestic incident in Haydock on Monday.

The 20-year-old, of no fixed abode, will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court in Bottle today.

His mum, who is believed to work as a nurse at Wrightington Hospital, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

She was found at her home in Church Road on Monday morning suffering from serious head injuries.