Man charged with assault outside Whiston hospital

Police have charged a man with assault after an alleged attack outside Whiston hospital.

Thomas Youds, 28, of Thingwall Avenue, Broadgreen was charged with assault this afternoon.

He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 13.

Detectives had released CCTV of a man they wish to trace following an assault outside of Whiston Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital on Thursday, July 30, when at around 11pm, a 23-year-old man was assaulted in the car park of the A&E department.

The victim suffered swelling to his face as well as some minor bruising and grazing.