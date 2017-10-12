Man charged over St Helens police station rooftop protest

A man has been charged in connection with the rooftop protest at St Helens police station which brought parts of the town centre to a standstill.
Christopher Gary Lee Griffiths, aged 28, from Morgan Street, St Helens, has been charged with criminal damage to a police station, police vehicles and police cell.
He has also been charged with racially aggravated public order offences and assaulting a police officer.
Griffiths will appear before Liverpool City Magistrates Court this afternoon.
Almost Done!
Registering with St Helens Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.