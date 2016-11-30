Man charged after paving stones stolen

A man has been charged after paving slaps were stolen from a Grade II listed building.

Brian Gill, of Alder Street, Newton-le-Willows, has been charged after York Stone paving slabs worth over £300 were stolen the courtyard at St Marks Gate Lodge at Victoria Park.

At around 3.30am on November 17, a man removed the lock from the courtyard gates and before being joined by another man. They then removed three pieces of York Stone flooring from the courtyard and a larger section of stone from the front of the house.

York Stone from the end of a pond at the location was also lifted but left on site. The building had been restored in 2014 with the help of Heritage Lottery funding.

Following enquiries, 44-year-old Gill was today, Wednesday, arrested and charged for theft. He has been bailed to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Plea Court on January 10.

Anyone with further information on the incident or the whereabouts of these stones is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 101 quoting incident number 0516260424, or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.