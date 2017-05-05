Man arrested on knife charge following incident in Aldi

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man and charged him with theft and possession of a bladed article following an incident at St Helens town centre’s Aldi supermarket.

Alan Manson, of North Road, St Helens, was held on suspicion of theft following the incident on Sunday, April 30, Chalon Way, St Helens.

Manson was remained in custody when he appeared at South Sefton Magistrates Court on Monday.

He will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, May 30.

Local Inspector Matt Drennan said: “We have ensured that police officers, Special Constables and the Mounted Section have engaged with our community during the period of the operation and we have used the dispersal notices when necessary. This has had the desired effect of preventing issues arising.

“The dispersal orders are a useful tool, but they are only one of a range of measures, including working with the local authority and other partners, which we are determined to use to crack down on any problems.

“I would urge people not to suffer in silence and to speak to any neighbourhood officer or call 101 if they have concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour in their area. They can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”