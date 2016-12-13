Man arrested at court before sentencing

A man was arrested inside a court building where he was waiting to be sentenced.

John Roberts, of Bradshaw Close in St Helens, was taken into custody by police officers on a corridor at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday December 13.

It seems two police officers have just taken him away Paul Tonge

Roberts, 31, was awaiting sentence for two charges of assault, one for an attack on a man on September 3 and another on a custody officer the following day.

Roberts had previously been found guilty of the two offences after admitting he had thrown a punch at the first victim.

Following the verdict the case had been adjourned for a probation service report, but before sentence could be given the police intervened and led him from the Darlington Street building.

Paul Tonge, defending, told the court: “I’ve been through the pre-sentence report which has recommended a community order but it seems two police officers have just taken him away.”

The magistrates were told the court was aware the police wanted to speak to Roberts but it had been hoped the proceedings could be completed before his arrest.

The nature of the allegations which Roberts was arrested concerning are unclear.