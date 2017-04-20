Man, 65, jailed for historic sex offences

Police have welcomed the 20 year jail sentence of a man who committed a series of sex offences against teenage girls in the 1970s.

Alfred Dillon, 65, was sentenced to a total of 20 years at Liverpool Crown Court for a string of offences, which took place between 1978 and 1980.

Dillon, from Kirkby, was convicted of eight charges of rape, indecent assault and sexual activity with a child.

The sentencing was the culmination of an investigation by Merseyside Police’s specialist UNITY team.

Det Insp Susan Ennis said: “Dillon’s victims have shown incredible bravery to come forward.

“Time should never be a barrier to obtaining justice and I hope today’s sentence gives his victims some sense of closure.

“Merseyside Police thoroughly examines all cases, whether or not they are recent, and has dedicated officers within the force who are specially trained to investigate allegations.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure anyone who has suffered a sexual offence that if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will deal with you sensitively and professionally.”

People can call officers in the force’s UNITY team on 0151 777 1382. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.