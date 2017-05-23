Man, 65, arrested over suspicious activity at primary school

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at a St Helens primary school yesterday.

The 65-year-old was detained today (Tuesday) and is currently being held at St Helens police station.

A man was arrested following an incident which took place yesterday at Merton Bank Primary, Roper Street, Parr, during the school’s sports day.

The Reporter has been told by a parent that a man climbed through a fence into a field behind the school and came within a few feet of children participating in a sports race.

He was challenged by a staff member and a parent before fleeing.

Police say it is believed the man dropped a knife as he fled the scene.

The arrested man was held on two counts of suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.