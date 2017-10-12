Man, 33, killed himself at Rainhill station

A man died after he was hit by a train at Rainhill station, an inquest has heard.

David Preston, 33, was struck by a Liverpool-bound train which was not due to stop at the station on Tuesday, August 8 at around 6.30am.

Following the tragedy, a number of tributes were paid on social media to Mr Preston, of Blenheim Drive, Prescot.

His inquest heard that Mr Preston had no significant medical history but had alcohol dependency problems.

He was last seen at his home address on Monday, August 7 and that at the time there were not concerns for his welfare.

Witnesses later saw him at Rainhill station.

A Liverpool-bound train entered the station at around 6.30am.

It was not due to stop and was travelling at around 40mph.

The hearing was told the driver hit the brakes but was unable to stop in time.

Toxicology reports found alcohol and cocaine in Mr Preston’s system.

Coroner Christopher Sumner recorded a conclusion of suicide.