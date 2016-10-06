Man, 30, dies after forklift truck accident at Haydock warehouse

A probe is underway after a 30-year-old man died at the Sainsbury’s Distribution Centre in Haydock.

The emergency services were called to the Hall Wood Avenue site at 8.45pm last night (Wednesday).

It is believed the worker was involved in an incident with a forklift truck.

The victim was treated at the scene for serious head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “An investigation into the circumstances of his death has commenced by St Helens Council Environmental Protection.

“A police family liaison officer is providing them with support at this difficult time.”