Man, 29, arrested over Blake Brown murder

A man from Stockbridge Village has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The 29-year-old was held yesterday (Wednesday) and continues to be questioned by detectives at a police station on Merseyside.

Officers made the arrest in connection with the murder of Blake Brown in Aigburth in October last year.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information about this murder please call us on 0800 230 0600 or leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be provided via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.”