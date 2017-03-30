Man, 23, arrested over Violet-Grace hit and run

Police have arrested Aiden McAteer in connection with the death of Violet-Grace Youens.

The 23-year-old was arrested today (Thursday) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Violet-Grace, four, died when she was hit by a stolen car on Friday, March 24.

Police launched a search for a man they later named as McAteer, saying they believed he had fled the country.

He will be questioned by detectives on Merseyside today.