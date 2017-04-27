Man, 21, released over Ryan Lamb murder

The 21-year-old man from Huyton who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

He was released today (Thursday) in connection with the death of Ryan Lamb, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ryan, 20, was critically injured was pronounced deceased in the early hours of Wednesday.

A post-mortem will be carried out and his family have been informed.

An 18-year-old man from Kensington who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was bailed last night pending further enquiries.

The 17-year-old from Rainhill who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

