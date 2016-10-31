Man, 20, charged over Eccleston wounding

A St Helens man has been charged following an assault in Eccleston on Friday, 28 October.

Michael Hodkinson, 20, from Brynn Street was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Hodkinson has been kept in custody to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Adult Remand Court tomorrow morning, Monday, October 31.

A 27-year-old man from Eccleston, who was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assault, has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty, from St Helens CID, said: “The victim remains in hospital today having suffered serious injuries. I would urge anyone with information to contact us now, whether directly or anonymously.

“This assault will have been discussed by many people in the Eccleston area since yesterday morning, so if you have any information about what happened, do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6013 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.