Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of vicious assault on his mum

Detectives have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of a domestic assault which left a woman in hospital.

The suspect was held on Monday evening after police were called to an address in Haydock.

The 42-year-old victim is believed to be the suspect’s mother and a Wigan nurse.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition after what police describe as a “serious and sustained” assault.

The 20-year-old man, who is from St Helens, was taken to a police station to be questioned. The woman suffered head injuries.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said officers were to the address on Church Road on Monday. He added: “Officers were called to Church Road at 10.40am and found a woman with a head injury. She has since been taken to hospital.

Witnesses can call Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.