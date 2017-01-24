Male, 17, arrested after stolen bike raid

Detectives in St Helens have arrested a teenager over the theft of a motorbike from a house in the borough.

Officers seized a stolen motorcycle and arrested and charged a male for theft after enquiries yesterday (Monday).

The bike seized by police from an address in Owen Street, Thatto Heath

The bike, a Daelim 125 motorcycle, was reported as being stolen from Bridge Street, St Helens, on Sunday (Janaury 23) from an address on Bridge, St Helens.

Officers seized the stolen bike from a property in Owen Street, Thatto Heath.

A 17-year-old male from Thatto Heath has now been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and will next appear in February at St Helens Youth Bail Court, Derby Square, Liverpool.

Anyone with information on who is using stolen bikes and where they are being stored is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and officers can continue to take positive action.