Making Lily-Ann’s dream a reality

A St Helens family are fundraising to make a poorly girl’s dream a reality – to get her to Walt Disney World.

Georgina Hunt, alongside sister Emma Hunt and friend Nichola Dunford, have organised a fundraiser in St Helens to help get 8-year-old Disney enthusiast Lily-Ann across the Atlantic.

Lily-Ann Clark

Lily-Ann, who suffers from Rett Syndrome, was diagnosed with the condition at 20 months old. It is a rare genetic disorder that affects children’s brain development, resulting in mental and physical disability.

Georgina, who is Lily-Ann’s first cousin once removed, said: “Just last Easter we nearly lost her. We’re trying to raise £15,000 in total to get her and her four younger brothers to Disney World.”

Thatto Heath native Sam Clark, Lily-Ann’s father, said: “The efforts are amazing. So many people doing so many different things, trying everything they can do to get Lily-Ann her wish.

“I never thought anyone would be so enthusiastic. We’re getting messages every day from people saying there are new events on to raise money.

Lily-Ann Clark

“Lily-Ann is all about Disney and loves all the characters. She watches Frozen whenever she can; it makes her really happy.”

The fundraiser takes place at the Royal Alfred pub, St Helens, on Saturday, June 10. Children’s entertainment is provided from midday to 4pm with adults treated to live music from 7pm until late, including local band Silver Story.

There is also a raffle with prizes including goodies from Frankie and Benny’s, B&Q, Starbucks and many more. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Wider fundraising efforts to put a smile on Lily-Ann’s face are set to take place, with Air Factory Trampoline Park planning a fundraiser in Lily-Ann’s name on Sunday June 25.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club which Lily-Ann and her dad are both lifelong supports of, have also made Lily-Ann a match day mascot for next season, with her family given hospitality tickets.

Tracey Randle, Wolves Supporter Liaison Officer, said: “We have been inspired by Lily-Ann’s courage in her battle with Rett Syndrome, and we wish her all the very best, as well as wishing the campaign every success in raising enough for the trip to Disney World.”

Donate to Lily-Ann’s dream trip here – https://justgiving.com./crowdfunding/naomi-higgs-1