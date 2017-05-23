Major delays expected at A58 in Haydock

Motorists are being warned to expect delays when essential roadworks start tomorrow for six weeks at the A58 in Haydock.

Work will include an upgrade to signals, the footway and carriageway, and some tree clearance.

The work will be at the A58 Liverpool Road at its junction with Tithebarn Road and Millfield Lane.

M6 Junction 24 will remain accessible from Liverpool Road, with temporary four-way traffic lights set up at the junction during the works.

Works are due to start on Wednesday, 24 May and are scheduled to last six weeks.

This will result in some inconvenience for residents and businesses in the area but every attempt will be made to keep the impact to a minimum.

To find out about roadworks in St Helens, visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/roadworks.