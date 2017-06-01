M57 closed at Prescot after reports man falls from bridge

Motorway users in Merseyside are being advised the northbound M57 is currently closed near Prescot – affecting drivers wanting to join from the M62 and Knowsley Expressway.

The closure follows a serious incident at the start of the northbound exit slip road at junction 2 of the motorway just after 9.30am today.

A police incident investigation is under way and is likely to take several hours to complete.

Merseyside Police confirmed the junction is closed following reports that a male has fallen from a bridge.

No-one else has been reported injured and enquiries are being made to trace and speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. A number of witnesses are assisting the police at this time.

The northbound M57 is closed from junction 1 at Tarbock Island interchange where it meets junction 6 of the M6 and the A5300 local road (Knowsley Expressway).

Drivers should follow the ‘solid black circle’ symbol - using the westbound A5080 from Tarbock Island and then northbound B5199 Huyton Lane to join the M57 at junction 2.

Highways England traffic officers are at the scene helping to manage traffic while colleagues at the North West Regional Control Centre at Newton and the National Traffic Operations Centre at Quinton near Birmingham have set electronic message signs across parts of the local, regional and national motorway network to advise drivers of the closure.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route or delay journeys. They are also advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.