Lollipop crossings in St Helens under threats

Cash-strapped council chiefs in St Helens are considering axing lollipop school crossings in the borough.

St Helens Council currently operates 39 school crossing sites.

However, the service, widely-seen by many parents as vital to ensuring their children’s safety, is a “discretionary” service which the council says it has no legal obligation to provide.

And as they grapple with multi-million pounds cuts to their council grants, officials are reviewing whether or not to axe the service.

A council report stated: “As part of the budget strategy of the council, a review of the service has been undertaken to provide options to deliver the savings to the budget for 2017/18 onwards.”

The report added: “Whilst there is no statutory duty on the council to provide this function, the council remains committed to working with schools and parents/carers to protect children’s safety and promote road safety.

“Both locally and nationally most local authorities have already reviewed the SCP service due to budgetary pressures.”