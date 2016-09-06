Woman, 63, cut from vehicle after East Lancs crash

A woman had to be cut from her car after a crash on the East Lancs Road in St Helens.

The 63-year-old was taken to hospital after being assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

The incident happened at around 10.50am on Monday (September 5) in the Eccleston section of the A580.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove the door of one of the cars to bring a 63-year-old woman to safety.

“She was assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to University Hospital Aintree for further treatment.

“Crews made the scene safe by stablilising the vehicles.

“They remained at the scene for approximately one hour.”