When should I put my bins out?

With a long Bank Holiday weekend to look forward to, there’s always that little bit of confusion in households about recycling and waste collections.

But there’s no need to anxiously wait to see which bins your neighbours are putting out, because it couldn’t be simpler – all collections will take place one day later than usual during the week of the Bank Holiday on Monday, August 29.

For any other waste and recycling queries call 01744 676789, or visit https://www.sthelens.gov.uk/recycling-rubbish-waste/