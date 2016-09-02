Westfield Street re-opens following Danny Fox murder

Westfield Street in St Helens town centre has re-opened after it was closed following the murder of bouncer Danny Fox.

The road, one of the most popular areas in the borough’s nightime economy, was shut to allow officers to complete forensic examinations of the murder scene.

Murder victim Danny Fox

Mr Fox, 29, was killed after he was chased from the scene of an argument by a man wielding a knife.

He was pronounced dead after being rushed to Whiston Hospital.

The off-duty bouncer had been stabbed in the collarbone.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward to help them catch Danny’s killer.

And earlier today hundreds of people took to social media to pay tribute to the Dreem Bar doorman.

Witnesses should call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6812.