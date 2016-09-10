VIDEO: Huge crowds gather to pay tribute to Danny Fox

This stunning footage shows the scale of the outpouring of grief for Danny Fox as hundreds of family and friends gathered last night to pay tribute to the popular former bouncer.

The 29-year-old was killed while out with friends in St Helens town centre last Friday.

A 20-year-old from Stocksbridge Village has been charged with his murder.

Mr Fox, who had worked as a bouncer but more recently worked with autistic children, was a popular figure while working on the doors of two St Helens nightspots.

His death has sparked hundreds upon hundreds of tributes, with St Helens Council taking the unprecedented decision to light up the Steve Prescott Bridge in Mr Fox’s memory.

The bridge, which links the town centre with Saints’ Langtree Park, has been bathed in blue every night this week, a reference to Mr Fox’s nickname, Ol’ Blue Eyes.

Photographer Allan Mason used a drone to capture the stunning video of family and friends releasing thousands of balloons - fittingly all in shades of blue - into the night sky.

The video shows the balloons being released in Sherdley Park before floating across the town centre.

Mr Fox’s family announced on Thursday his funeral will take place at St John’s CE church on a date which is yet to be announced.

In a statement, his mum and dad Lynda and Karl Ashton, said: “Daniel will be missed by so many people, he had many friends, too numerous to mention individually.

“The people of St Helens and beyond have truly done our son proud and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your wonderful comments and everything you have done to help us and ease our pain.

“Love you always Angel, sleep tight x”

The announcement added: “Danny’s funeral service will take place at St Johns C/E Church Ravenhead followed by committal at St Helens Crematorium Chapel, date and time are to be confirmed.

“Flowers are welcome.

“All enquiries please to Neil or Lorraine Middlehurst at Neil Middlehurst DIP, FC, M.B.I.E Independent family funeral director 87-89 Shaw Street, St Helens, WA10 1EN. Tel: 01744 20055.”

Mr Fox, from Thatto Heath, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning following an altercation between two groups outside Bar 44 in St Helens.

A post-mortem has concluded Mr Fox, who was on a night out with pals when he was killed, died from a single stab wound to the upper torso.

The drone video is courtesy of Allan Mason at @Allanmasonphotography