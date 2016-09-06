Two police cars crash while on emergency call-out

Two officers were hurt after a crash between two police vehicles in St Helens.
The collision happened on Tuesday at around 1pm on Boundary Road in the town centre.
A police spokesman said: “Both cars were responding to an emergency incident in St Helens at the time of the collision.
“Two officers received minor injuries as a result of this collision. No other cars were involved.
“Officers from the roads policing team are investigating the incident and the road has re-opened.”
