Two hurt in Dentons Green crash

Police were called to a collision in Dentons Green this morning.

A black Vauxhall Mervia and a silver Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash at the junction of Hard Lane and Greenfield Road.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said two people were “shaken” by the incident.

The Ford Fiesta driver was taken to hospital with chest pains.

A road bollard was also damaged during the smash.

