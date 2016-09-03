A man who denied driving on a Wigan street while under the influence of a cocktail of drugs will face a trial in front of the magistrates.

Malcolm Tinsley pleaded not guilty to four offences when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution alleged the 26-year-old was over the limit when his Audi A6 was stopped on Warrington Road in Marus Bridge on June 16.

The charges allege Tinsley, of Ashtons Green Drive in St Helens, had 108 ug of cocaine in his blood and 1125 milligrams per litre of benzoylecgonine.

The prosecution also claims he had 883mg per litre of diazepam and 12mg per litre of MDMA.

Tinsley denied all of the offences and will now return to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court for trial on November 2.

He was released on unconditional bail.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Trial after man’s not guilty drug drive plea Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...