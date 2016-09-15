Travellers set up camp by children’s play area in St Helens park

Council chiefs in St Helens have given a group of travellers 24-hours to move on after they set up camp by a children’s play area in Victoria Park.
The group were reported to council officials on Wednesday.
A St Helens Council spokesman said: “The council is aware of a number of caravans parked at Victoria Park.
“A site visit has been conducted and a notice served by council officers earlier today (Thursday), which gives the group 24 hours to move from the grounds.
“The situation is being monitored.”
