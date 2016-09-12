Tragedy of engaged 24-year-old St Helens man who took his own life in mysterious circumstances

Mystery surrounds the death of a St Helens man who killed himself at the home he shared with his fiancee.

An inquest heard 24-year-old James Atherton was found dead at his home by his partner.

He killed himself on May 10 by asphyxiation, coroner Christopher Summer ruled during the hearing at St Helens Town Hall.

Mr Atherton, of Prescot Road, Grange Park, did not leave a suicide note.

The inquest heard that although he had suffered from mild depression in the past there was nothing in his background or current circumstances to indicate why he would take his own life.

Mr Sumner concluded that Mr Atherton had killed himself.